ERIE, Colo. (CBS4)– Some elementary and middle school students in Colorado are learning how the food they don’t eat impacts the world around them. They’re becoming “Food Waste Warriors.”

“I feel like our world needs to change for the better right now,” said one Meadowlark student.

These middle school students are teaming up with the World Wildlife Fund to reduce waste at their school.

“We’re trying to figure out why people waste food in this school, what specific foods people waste and how we can kind of reduce waste on that level,” said another student.

These food waste warriors separate and weigh how much food students throw out after lunch.

“Our goal is really healthy good food, but along with that, is really important to reduce waste,” Ann Cooper, the Director of Food Service for the Boulder Valley School District.

She oversees all of the food in all 54 of schools in the Boulder Valley School District.

“There’s about 5.4 billion lunches served a year, a little over 30 million a day, so when you think of that potential waste and you think of that climate change and degradation it’s a big, big picture,” she said.

A big picture that doesn’t discriminate based on age.

“I don’t think age matters at all, anything is possible you just have to put your mind to it,” said the food waste warrior student.