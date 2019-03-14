  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Denver International Airport, March Blizzard


DENVER (CBS4) – Crews at Denver International Airport worked overnight to clear snow off runways and on Thursday morning some planes were landing again at the airport. The work follows Wednesday’s blizzard that closed major roads around Denver and led to a full shutdown of the runways at DIA.

Denver International Airport on Wednesday (credit: CBS)

Airport spokeswoman Emily Williams said planes won’t be regularly departing from DIA until noon on Thursday. One Frontier plane was able to depart from the airport just before 9 a.m.

“Passengers are advised to check with your airlines for updated departure times,” she said.

More than 1,300 flights were canceled at DIA on Wednesday. Poor driving conditions also caused multiple accidents on Pena Boulevard.

“It was snowing pretty bad and we saw a lot of cars crashing,” Santiago Viejilla told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia on Wednesday night. Viejilla used RTD’s A Line train to get to the airport.

Stranded cars along Pena Boulevard (credit: CBS)

On Thursday morning dozens of stranded vehicles sat on the side of Pena Boulevard that leads to and from the of the airport.

Edgar Cardenas used the A Line to get out of the airport on Wednesday. He told CBS4 he was one of the many people who had their flights canceled and the earliest he could get out was Sunday. He said he didn’t want to spend the night at the airport.

“Everyone (at the airport) is still waiting to see if their flights were delayed, what are they going to do?” he said.

PHOTO GALLERY: March Blizzard 2019

