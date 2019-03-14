



– Gov. Jared Polis on Thursday ordered that flags across Colorado be lowered to half staff after the death of a 52-year-old corporal with the Colorado State Patrol. Cpl. Daniel Groves was struck by a car in Weld County in blizzard conditions.

Polis said Groves’s death is “a tragic reminder that every single day, the men and women of the Colorado State Patrol put their lives on the line to keep Coloradans safe.”

The crash happened on Interstate 76 near Roggen late Wednesday afternoon. Investigators say John Carpenter, 58, of Centennial lost control of his car and hit Groves, who was trying to help a driver who had slid off the road. Carpenter was injured but not severely.

Flags are to remain at half staff until sunset on the day of the memorial service for Groves. Groves began his career with the Colorado State Patrol in July 2007.

On Thursday morning, I-76 was closed from Tower Road to the Colorado-Nebraska border due to dangerous driving conditions.