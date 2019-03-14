DENVER (CBS4)– Sen. Cory Gardner voted against the resolution of disapproval for the national emergency declaration on Thursday. Pres. Donald Trump is expected to veto a bill passed by the Senate and House that struck down that declaration.

Read my statement below on why I voted against the resolution of disapproval for the national emergency declaration ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/Evpp4HkDsK — Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) March 14, 2019

Gardner released this statement on why he voted against that resolution: “There is a crisis at the border and Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer have prevented a solution. As a result, the President has declared a national immigration emergency, legal authority which he clearly has under the 1976 law, a law invoked 56 times by every previous President since Jimmy Carter. Between October and February, border patrol apprehensions were up nearly 100 percent and since 2012, border patrol methamphetamine seizures are up 280 percent. It should never have come to this, but in the absence of Congressional action, the President did what Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer refused to do.”

The president made the national emergency declaration in order to pay for the border wall.

Twelve Senate Republicans sided with Democrats to pass the resolution. Shortly after the vote the president tweeted out a one-word response: VETO!

VETO! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 14, 2019

Congress is not expected to garner enough votes to override a presidential veto.

Sen. Michael Bennet, a Democrat, tweeted out this response, “Every single senator should have voted to uphold our Constitution today—especially after all of this”