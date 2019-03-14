



– Major stretches of Interstates 25, 70 and 76 remain closed near Denver on Thursday, the day after the arrival of a deadly blizzard that was being referred to as a “bomb cyclone.” Windy conditions are still present on Colorado’s Eastern Plains and snowy and icy roads continue to pose problems for drivers across Colorado.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis declared an emergency on Wednesday and some stranded drivers had to be taken to emergency shelters by Colorado National Guard crews and other rescue teams. Many of the vehicles remain on the sides of the interstates.

I-25 is closed:

– From Castle Rock to the Douglas-El Paso county line. It will be closed until Thursday afternoon, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. A stretch from RidgeGate Parkway in Lone Tree to Castle Rock reopened on Thursday morning at 8 a.m.

– In both directions from Wellington to the Wyoming state line. Highways 85 and 287 are also closed near there, meaning there are no easy alternative routes.

I-70 is closed:

– In both directions from Tower Road to the Kansas border.

Numerous cars are stranded on the sides of on I-70 and snowdrifts are several feet high in places. There’s no estimated time for reopening of the interstate right now.

Interstate 76 is closed:

– In both directions from U.S. Highway 85 in Commerce City to the Nebraska state line

On I-76 on Wednesday a Colorado State Patrol corporal died in a crash in blizzard conditions. Daniel Groves was struck by a car in Weld County.

PHOTO GALLERY: March Blizzard 2019