  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bomb Cyclone, Colorado Department of Transportation, Denver News, Interstate 25, Interstate 70


DENVER (CBS4) – Major stretches of Interstates 25, 70 and 76 remain closed near Denver on Thursday, the day after the arrival of a deadly blizzard that was being referred to as a “bomb cyclone.” Windy conditions are still present on Colorado’s Eastern Plains and snowy and icy roads continue to pose problems for drivers across Colorado.

CBS4’s Jamie Leary near a car in a snowdrift near I-70 in Limon on Colorado’s Eastern Plains Thursday morning (credit: CBS)

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis declared an emergency on Wednesday and some stranded drivers had to be taken to emergency shelters by Colorado National Guard crews and other rescue teams. Many of the vehicles remain on the sides of the interstates.

I-25 is closed:

– From Castle Rock to the Douglas-El Paso county line. It will be closed until Thursday afternoon, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. A stretch from RidgeGate Parkway in Lone Tree to Castle Rock reopened on Thursday morning at 8 a.m.

– In both directions from Wellington to the Wyoming state line. Highways 85 and 287 are also closed near there, meaning there are no easy alternative routes.

I-70 is closed:

– In both directions from Tower Road to the Kansas border.

Limon (credit: CBS)

Numerous cars are stranded on the sides of on I-70 and snowdrifts are several feet high in places. There’s no estimated time for reopening of the interstate right now.

Interstate 76 is closed:

– In both directions from U.S. Highway 85 in Commerce City to the Nebraska state line

On I-76 on Wednesday a Colorado State Patrol corporal died in a crash in blizzard conditions. Daniel Groves was struck by a car in Weld County.

PHOTO GALLERY: March Blizzard 2019

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s