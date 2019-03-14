



— The Bomb Cyclone that caused blizzard conditions in Colorado on Wednesday left many motorists stranded, with no choice but to leave their cars behind and find shelter. Now several agencies are working to help people get their cars back.

If you abandoned your vehicle in Denver, it may be short-towed to a nearby location. Drivers who have been short-towed can call 720-913-2000 to find their vehicles.

In Douglas County, school buses were used to pick up more than 100 motorists stranded on Interstate 25, Colorado Highway 86, Colorado Highway 83, and Colorado Highway 105. On Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office said they were using the buses to take people who stayed in shelters back to their cars.

We are beginning to bus stranded motorists from the shelters to I-25 and reunite them with their vehicles. Over 700 people were in our shelters last night. This will take some time! Please be patient! We are trying to help. @dcsheriff @douglasoem — DCSO Traffic (@DCSOTraffic) March 14, 2019

“We are making progress! We have made several drop offs to the cars that are stuck on I-25 by the Greenland exit,” the sheriff’s office tweeted at about 9:45 a.m. “So grateful to [Douglas County School District] for their buses and drivers for helping us.”

You can contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office 303-660-7500.

If you had to leave you car along a highway or interstate anywhere from Douglas County to the Wyoming state line, contact the Colorado State Patrol at 303.239.4501 with your license plate number or VIN.

Law enforcement personnel and National Guard troops were still working to reach stranded motorists on Thursday morning.

Multiple vehicles were still stuck on I-25 just north of Palmer Divide.

From DCSO PIO in the field….this is why I25 isn’t open yet. This is SB just North of Palmer Divide #DCBlizzardMar2019 pic.twitter.com/D5gfoiexBR — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) March 14, 2019

The National Guard is assisting in search and rescue deployment to reach stranded motorists in El Paso County. pic.twitter.com/ckLzbXiKJd — El Paso County PIO (@epcpio) March 14, 2019

National Guard troops have also been assisting with rescues in Douglas, El Paso, Elbert and Arapahoe counties.