



ELIZABETH, Colo. (CBS4) – Drivers stranded by a March blizzard made their way back to their vehicles Thursday. They abandoned their vehicles the day before, when the Bomb Cyclone brought unprecedented blizzard conditions to Colorado.

“Traffic got backed up and I just slid into it. Visibility was zero,” one driver told CBS4.

This man spent the night at a shelter at Frontier High School. A crew came to help him get his truck out of the snow the next day.

“They had a nice shelter,” he said. “Took care of us good. They had food. They had chili. They had the whole nine yards.”

Elbert County Emergency Management had to focus on rescues all day, leaving roads closed. They got assistance from the Colorado National Guard and local fire departments to find people still stuck in their vehicles.

The sheriff’s office said all county roads were still closed as of Thursday night and residents should stay home.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis declared an emergency on Wednesday and some stranded drivers had to be taken to emergency shelters by Colorado National Guard crews and other rescue teams. Some vehicles remained on the sides of the interstates on Thursday, but most had been removed by the afternoon.