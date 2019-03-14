  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4)– The runways at Denver International Airport were cleared overnight and planes were once again arriving and taking off early Thursday morning but the aftermath of the Bomb Cyclone remained. There were more than 700 flight cancellations and lines lines at DIA.

There were crowded trains, filled with passengers waiting to re-book or board planes.

On Wednesday, there were more than 1,400 flights into and out of DIA that were cancelled. On a typical day, there are 1,600 flights in and out of DIA.

Poor driving conditions also caused multiple accidents on Pena Boulevard.

The line to check in at the United Airlines counter snaked across from the west terminal to the east terminal and all the way across the walkway above security lines.

United Airlines released this statement to CBS4: As a result of the winter storm yesterday, we are experiencing longer than usual lines in our lobby as we work to recover operations at Denver and get customers safely to their destinations. We encourage customers to allow extra time and to check the status of their flight before they leave for the airport.

