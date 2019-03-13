BLIZZARD WARNINGColorado 'bomb cyclone' storm brings heavy snow, fierce winds
Filed Under:Silverthorne News

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (CBS4)– The library in Silverthorne is closed, but it’s not because of the snow. It’s because a moose decided to take a nap on the sidewalk blocking the front door on Wednesday morning.

(credit: Silverthorne Police)

“The North Branch Library, here in Silverthorne, Colorado is temporarily closed due to a moose making an attempt at higher learning, and blocking the entrance. Please stay away from the library and DO NOT approach the moose.”

The library will remain closed until the little lady decides to move along. Just another day in Colorado’s mountains.

