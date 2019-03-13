SCHOOL CLOSINGSBlizzard Forces Another Day Of Closings For Some Schools
DENVER (CBS4) – The blizzard on Wednesday has forced some schools to close school for Thursday. Hundreds of schools announced on Tuesday they’d close in anticipation of Wednesday’s storm.

Just after 5:30 p.m. Jefferson County Schools announced they are closing on Thursday.

Douglas County Schools, 27J Schools and Littleton Public Schools followed suit shortly afterward.

Wind speeds of 80 mph were recorded at Denver International Airport, which closed all of its runways in the early afternoon. Interstate 25 and Interstate 70 around Denver were also among the highways that were closed in the weather conditions.

Gov. Jared Polis declared a emergency on Wednesday afternoon and activated the Colorado National Guard to help stranded motorists and other people in need of assistance.

