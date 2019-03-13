



There weren’t a lot of people on the A Line Wednesday night, but those who were, like Santiago Viejilla, just wanted to get home. He and a friend are from Argentina and just finished a ski trip in Vail.

On their way to the airport, Interstate 70 was littered with accidents, and they soon realized they needed to take RTD’s A Line to Denver International Airport.

“It was snowing pretty bad and we saw a lot of cars crashing,” he told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

Wednesday’s storm got so bad RTD terminated all SkyRide buses at the 40th and Airport Station and encouraged riders to use the A Line. At one point the snow caused the commuter rail line to be delayed up to an hour. Santiago had enough time to buy a ticket and load their luggage.

“We made it. I hope we can get on our plane,” he told CBS4.

While they headed to DIA people like Edgar Cardenas used the A Line to get away from it. He was one of the many people who had their flights canceled. The earliest he could get out was Sunday, and he didn’t want to spend the night at the airport.

“It was pretty dead, aside from a bunch of people laying around. Like everyone still waiting to see if their flights were delayed, what are they going to do? Where are they going to go?” he told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

Instead of hunker down at DIA, he decided Amtrak was a better way to go home.

“Plan B was the Amtrak, so it will get me there tomorrow night which is better than Sunday night.”

RTD says all SkyRide buses are back up and running and the A Line to the Airport is running every 30 minutes.