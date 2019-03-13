



– The Colorado Department of Transportation started closing portions of interstates on Wednesday morning ahead of the Bomb Cyclone. Interstate 70 was closed in both directions from Airpark Road to Limon and Interstate 25 was closed both directions from Wellington to the Wyoming state line.

See the full list of school closings on Wednesday.

I-25 North of Wellington closed to Wyoming state line. Hwy 287 closed North of Ted's Place to Wyoming state line. Please stay off the roads. @coloradoan @9NEWS @channel2kwgn @DenverChannel @CBSDenver — CSP Larimer (@CSP_Larimer) March 13, 2019

Highway 287 is closed north of Ted’s Place to the Wyoming state line. The Colorado State Patrol is urging drivers to stay off the roads.

The Bomb Cyclone is responsible for more than 1,000 flight cancellations at Denver International Airport.

RELATED: Denver Weather: Bomb Cyclone Explodes Right On Schedule; Heavy Snow And Wind!

A Blizzard Warning has been issued through midnight for everyone along the Front Range east of Interstate 25. These areas should receive 6 to 12 inches of heavy, wet snow along with wind gusts up to 70 mph.