BLIZZARD WARNINGColorado governor declares emergency as heavy snow & 70+ mph winds continue
By Joel Hillan
Filed Under:Bomb Cyclone, March Blizzard


DENVER (CBS4) – The storm on Wednesday brought an impromptu snow day for some Colorado families. One of the first things they did was head to the grocery store.

“We’re just stocking up on frozen pizza and mac ‘n cheese,” Shay Knight said.

(credit: CBS)

Kwame Annoh, a stocker at King Soopers, was busy keeping those food items on the shelves.

“Especially some food that’s customers can cook quickly, like pasta,” he said.

(credit: CBS)

Star Ferguson’s shopping list wasn’t long:

“Candy, snacks, ice cream.”

She stopped by the store after work was cancelled. After grabbing some items, she’s going to stay in and watch a movie.

(credit: CBS)

Charlie Schmidt had work cancelled too.

“I’m a preschool teacher, and we were called out of work today. I’m going to get some food and then play some video games I guess.”

(credit: CBS)

And like a true Coloradan, he’s running his errands in shorts.

“This stuff is not good for driving though, it’s crazy out there.”

Best to stay inside.

Joel Hillan

