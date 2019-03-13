



***WEATHER ALERT**** Due to the ❄ & 🌨, the Zoo will be closed today. Stay warm out there! — Denver Zoo (@DenverZoo) March 13, 2019

— A blizzard warning has prompted the closure of the Denver Zoo and at least three museums.

The Denver Museum of Nature and Science planned to close at noon, but shortly after 10:30 a.m. officials announced they would begin their closing procedure.

We've reconsidered and are starting our closing procedure now. We'll see you tomorrow! https://t.co/WEzXDOvbUw — Denver Museum (@DenverMuseumNS) March 13, 2019

The Denver Art Museum also closed for the day on Wednesday.

Due to severe weather conditions, the #DenverArtMuseum will be closed today. Thank you for your cooperation! Find timely updates here and on our website. https://t.co/9IqHXqhx76 pic.twitter.com/iF5RvArjcg — Denver Art Museum (@DenverArtMuseum) March 13, 2019

The Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus also closed Wednesday.

If you are planning on heading out into the storm, call ahead to make sure your destination is open.

The Bomb Cyclone has caused more than 1,000 flight cancellations at Denver International Airport and caused closures on I-25 and I-70.

