BLIZZARD WARNINGColorado 'bomb cyclone' storm brings heavy snow, fierce winds
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Blizzard, Bomb Cyclone, Children's Museum, Denver Art Museum, Denver Museum Of Nature And Science, Denver News, Denver Zoo


DENVER (CBS4) — A blizzard warning has prompted the closure of the Denver Zoo and at least three museums.

The Denver Museum of Nature and Science planned to close at noon, but shortly after 10:30 a.m. officials announced they would begin their closing procedure.

The Denver Art Museum also closed for the day on Wednesday.

The Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus also closed Wednesday.

If you are planning on heading out into the storm, call ahead to make sure your destination is open.

The Bomb Cyclone has caused more than 1,000 flight cancellations at Denver International Airport and caused closures on I-25 and I-70.

Related: Portions Of I-25, I-70 Close Due To Blowing Snow

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s