DENVER (CBS4) — A blizzard warning has prompted the closure of the Denver Zoo and at least three museums.
The Denver Museum of Nature and Science planned to close at noon, but shortly after 10:30 a.m. officials announced they would begin their closing procedure.
The Denver Art Museum also closed for the day on Wednesday.
The Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus also closed Wednesday.
If you are planning on heading out into the storm, call ahead to make sure your destination is open.
The Bomb Cyclone has caused more than 1,000 flight cancellations at Denver International Airport and caused closures on I-25 and I-70.