BLIZZARD WARNINGColorado governor declares emergency as heavy snow & 70+ mph winds continue
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Some families across the Denver metro area found themselves asking what to do on Wednesday’s snow day. Some ventured out to recreation centers.

(credit: CBS)

Freddy Green and his son took advantage of the storm to have the gym at Moorhead Rec Center in Aurora mostly to themselves.

RELATE: Gov. Jared Polis Declares Emergency Due To Bomb Cyclone

(credit: CBS)

“Every time there’s a snow storm we come out here and use it. There’s not a lot of traffic. Not a lot of noise so we come out here and do what we do,” Green said.

PHOTO GALLERY: March Blizzard 2019

Many rec centers around the metro area closed early because of the storm.

