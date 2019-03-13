SCHOOL CLOSINGSBlizzard Forces Another Day Of Closings For Some Schools
By Rick Sallinger
Filed Under:Blizzard, Castle Rock News, Douglas County News


DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Three school buses helped rescue stranded drivers in Douglas County on Wednesday afternoon. The blizzard conditions were the result of the Bomb Cyclone that hit Colorado.

(credit: Douglas County Schools)

According to Douglas County Schools, the buses had transported 109 people as of 5 p.m. Four buses had rescued people on Interstate 25, Colorado Highway 86, Colorado Highway 83, and Colorado Highway 105.

(credit: Douglas County Schools)

The buses followed a CDOT snowplow to get to the drivers south of Castle Rock in the Greenland-Larkspur area.

(credit: Douglas County Schools)

Gov. Jared Polis declared a emergency on Wednesday afternoon and activated the Colorado National Guard to help stranded motorists and other people in need of assistance during blizzard conditions caused by the Bomb Cyclone.

Douglas County became an island with roads cut off from Denver and Colorado Springs. Where I-25 was open, travel was treacherous.

Some drivers braved conditions to get to the Costco in Lone Tree after the Park Meadows Mall closed at noon Wednesday.

“We ran low on supplies and need to have something to carry me for a few says til the weather eases up a bit,” Devonte Prescott said.

Greg Carey explained, “Well, I was away on vacation and I had to come out and get this sandwich.”

 

Rick Sallinger

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s