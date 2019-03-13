



– Three school buses helped rescue stranded drivers in Douglas County on Wednesday afternoon. The blizzard conditions were the result of the Bomb Cyclone that hit Colorado.

According to Douglas County Schools, the buses had transported 109 people as of 5 p.m. Four buses had rescued people on Interstate 25, Colorado Highway 86, Colorado Highway 83, and Colorado Highway 105.

The buses followed a CDOT snowplow to get to the drivers south of Castle Rock in the Greenland-Larkspur area.

Gov. Jared Polis declared a emergency on Wednesday afternoon and activated the Colorado National Guard to help stranded motorists and other people in need of assistance during blizzard conditions caused by the Bomb Cyclone.

Douglas County became an island with roads cut off from Denver and Colorado Springs. Where I-25 was open, travel was treacherous.

Some drivers braved conditions to get to the Costco in Lone Tree after the Park Meadows Mall closed at noon Wednesday.

“We ran low on supplies and need to have something to carry me for a few says til the weather eases up a bit,” Devonte Prescott said.

Greg Carey explained, “Well, I was away on vacation and I had to come out and get this sandwich.”