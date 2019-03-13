What a day in Colorado! We started with heavy rain this morning, that quickly turned over to heavy snow with gusty winds. Whiteout conditions covered almost all of eastern Colorado with gusts topping over 80 mph at times! The wind has been relentless in many areas, and still is.

Our Blizzard Warning will be in place through midnight, with the worst conditions moving to the eastern plains. Any accumulation for the Denver area will be light for the rest of the night, but the winds will persist. We could still see gusts reach around 75 mph, especially for eastern Colorado.

The numerous Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will expire early on Thursday morning. Several more inches of snow are possible for our northern mountains.

As this system continues to pull more to the east, our winds will gradually improve and snow will clear. There could still be some light snow in the morning for our commute to work. We’ll still be windy on Thursday, just not quite as bad as today. Thursday will be chilly with highs in the low 30s, but we’ll slowly start to recover by Friday with more sunshine and the 40s. Then the 50s return in time for St. Patrick’s Day on Sunday.