SCHOOL CLOSINGSBlizzard Forces Another Day Of Closings For Some Schools

What a day in Colorado! We started with heavy rain this morning, that quickly turned over to heavy snow with gusty winds. Whiteout conditions covered almost all of eastern Colorado with gusts topping over 80 mph at times! The wind has been relentless in many areas, and still is.

Our Blizzard Warning will be in place through midnight, with the worst conditions moving to the eastern plains. Any accumulation for the Denver area will be light for the rest of the night, but the winds will persist. We could still see gusts reach around 75 mph, especially for eastern Colorado.

The numerous Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will expire early on Thursday morning. Several more inches of snow are possible for our northern mountains.

As this system continues to pull more to the east, our winds will gradually improve and snow will clear. There could still be some light snow in the morning for our commute to work. We’ll still be windy on Thursday, just not quite as bad as today. Thursday will be chilly with highs in the low 30s, but we’ll slowly start to recover by Friday with more sunshine and the 40s. Then the 50s return in time for St. Patrick’s Day on Sunday.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s