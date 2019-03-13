



– A storm being called a bomb cyclone because of its historically low pressure will continue to descend on Colorado through Wednesday night. The storm brought rain to Denver and the Front Range for the Wednesday morning commute and will produce blizzard conditions including heavy snow and fierce wind during the afternoon and evening.

A Blizzard Warning has been issued through midnight for everyone along the Front Range east of Interstate 25. These areas should receive 6 to 12 inches of heavy, wet snow along with wind gusts up to 70 mph.

The wind will cause visibility to drop near zero at times and travel will become very difficult if not impossible. The strong winds could also cause tree damage and power outages.

Farther west there is a Winter Storm Warning for most of Boulder and Jefferson Counties through midnight. These areas including Arvada, Boulder, Golden, Lakewood, Longmont, Idaho Springs, Conifer, and Bailey will see 4 to 10 inches of snow and generally less wind compared to areas east of I-25.

For the I-70 mountain corridor, plan on additional snow accumulations of 9 to 16 inches through Thursday morning plus winds gusting as high as 60 mph. Road closures are certainly possible in the mountains and blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility in the high country.

What’s up to all those Twitter Amateur meteorologists talking all that junk. Its on in Aurora. pic.twitter.com/oQGLnlkrRV — Michael Abeyta 🇺🇸 (@AbeytaCBS4) March 13, 2019

In southern Colorado, a Winter Storm Warning continues for the San Juan Mountain for at least 4 to 8 inches of additional snow through Wednesday night.

Meanwhile southeast Colorado will not see much snow but will get rain and a lot of wind. A High Wind Warning continues through 6 a.m. Thursday for locations such as Pueblo, Trinidad La Junta, Lamar, and Springfield for wind gusts up to 75 mph.