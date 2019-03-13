



– A Colorado State Patrol corporal died after he was struck by a car late Wednesday morning on Interstate 76. Cpl. Daniel Groves was struck by a vehicle in blizzard conditions in Weld County near Roggen, halfway between Brighton and Fort Morgan.

Groves, 52, was at the scene of a vehicle that slid off the westbound lanes of the interstate near mile marker 47. He was outside his patrol car when a 2001 Volvo lost control and hit him.

The driver of the Volvo has been identified as John Carpenter, 58, of Centennial.

Groves was rushed to Platte Valley Medical Center where he was declared dead a short time after arrival.

Carpenter was also transported to the hospital with moderate injuries. High speed and poor driving conditions are being investigated as possible contributing factors.

Groves began his career with the Colorado State Patrol in July 2007.

At noon I-76 was closed from Commerce City to the Colorado-Nebraska border due to heavy snow from the March blizzard currently blasting the state of Colorado.