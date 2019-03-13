KIOWA, Colo. (CBS4) – Ranchers on Colorado’s Eastern Plains preparing for a winter storm took steps on Tuesday to keep cattle safe from high winds and moved calves into shelter ahead of the blizzard.

“It can really be hard on these little calves, especially if they’re newborn,” said Charlie Carnahan. “If they’re week old or so, they can take a lot.”

Carnahan is a fourth generation rancher. His family moved to Kiowa in the 1860s. He says a lot has changed in the business over the decades. Less hand labor and new large equipment makes it easier to manage the ranch. He has twice as may cows as his father but can handle the responsibility because of the advances in technology.

“This kind of storm that they talk like is coming is really a big concern,” he said. “There’s just not a whole lot more we can do.”

While he has a proper shelter for the calves and pregnant cows, he also has a shed for the bulls he raises at the ranch. Adult cows can reach more than 1,000 pounds and handle strong winds.

“They can take a lot if they’ve even got a little bit of shelter like this shed here,” Carnahan said.

One of the newborns on his ranch is just three days old. She was born premature at 50 pounds when she should already be closer to 80 pounds. She is the animal they’re most concerned about ahead of the storm. Calving season is usually in late March, Carnahan said. He is glad that in another week or two, when he will receive a lot of calves from his pregnant cows, this storm will have passed.

He also gives them as much hay as he can before the storm, to give them some extra weight before the wind arrives.

“Have them full when the storm hits, so they’re full and have some feed in them,” Carnahan said.