BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Buffaloes have good reason to be optimistic. After sweeping UCLA and USC over the weekend, Colorado enters the PAC-12 Tournament in Las Vegas as one of the league’s hottest teams.

“We’re going in with the same mindset,” said sophomore guard McKinley Wright. “Take it one game at a time and our ultimate goal is to win the PAC-12 Championship.”

It’s been quite a turnaround by Tad Boyle’s Buffs. Remember they struggled out of the gates in conference play posting a 2-6 record. Now after winning 8 of their last 10 games, CU’s confidence is sky high.

“We weren’t playing with as much confidence early on,” said sophomore forward Tyler Bey. “We didn’t know how to play with each other. Now we’re doing great, we’re on a roll.”

Winning 4 games in 4 days won’t be easy. Colorado enters the tournament as the 5th seed and will play the 12th seed California on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. If the Buffs hope to stay on a roll, they say the key is to not change what’s been working.

“Defense and rebounding are 2 huge things we rely on,” said Wright who was voted to the league’s all-conference first team on Monday. “If we defend, rebound and take care of the ball, I like our chances against in this tournament.”

“Everyone is feeling good,” add Bey who was also selected for the league’s all-conference first team. “We’re motivated to bring that chip back to Boulder.”

If they do, the Buffs would go dancing for the first time in 3 years. A lofty goal for sure but with no Pac-12 team currently in the top 25, the Buffs aspirations don’t appear to be impossible.