



– Presidential hopeful John Hickenlooper will participate in a CNN town hall on March 20 in Atlanta. The former Colorado governor will answer questions at a town hall moderated by Dana Bash at the CNN Center in Atlanta.

The event is scheduled for 8 p.m. mountain time.

Hickenlooper announced his 2020 bid last week, becoming the 14th Democratic candidate and second governor to enter the growing field. Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee announced a run earlier this month.

In his announcement video, Hickenlooper chronicled his life as a geologist, an owner of a brewpub, the mayor of Denver and the governor of Colorado from 2011 to 2019. He touted his work securing health care coverage for his constituents, boosting job growth, creating tough environmental laws and passing gun legislation.

“I’m running for president because we’re facing a crisis that threatens everything we stand for,” he said. He slammed President Donald Trump as a “bully” and said, “As a skinny kid with coke bottle glasses and a funny last name, I’ve stood up to my fair share of bullies.”

Last week, Hickenlooper dodged a question about whether he considers himself a capitalist, telling MSNBC that “the labels, I’m not sure any of them fit.” He later clarified on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” saying, “I’m happy to say I’m a capitalist, but I think at a certain point the labels do nothing but divide us.”

