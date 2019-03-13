SCHOOL CLOSINGSCheck out the enormous list of Colorado schools that are closed on Wednesday
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Adil Mazmanov, Colorado State Patrol, Denver News


DENVER (CBS4) – A man who barricaded himself inside the Colorado Capitol building on Tuesday is expected in court later this week. Police say Adil Mazmanov pushed sofas and chairs in front of a door that leads to Gov. Jared Polis’ office.

(credit: CBS)

Troopers with the Colorado State Patrol were able to break through the barricade, the Colorado Sun reports. After that they say they tased Mazmanov and wrestled him to the floor.

Mazmanov, 39, faces tentative charges of second-degree assault on an officer. His court appearance was initially set to take place on Wednesday but the courts are closed due to the blizzard warning going into effect in Denver.

The Colorado State Patrol is in charge of security at the capitol.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s