



– A man who barricaded himself inside the Colorado Capitol building on Tuesday is expected in court later this week. Police say Adil Mazmanov pushed sofas and chairs in front of a door that leads to Gov. Jared Polis’ office.

Troopers with the Colorado State Patrol were able to break through the barricade, the Colorado Sun reports. After that they say they tased Mazmanov and wrestled him to the floor.

Mazmanov, 39, faces tentative charges of second-degree assault on an officer. His court appearance was initially set to take place on Wednesday but the courts are closed due to the blizzard warning going into effect in Denver.

The Colorado State Patrol is in charge of security at the capitol.