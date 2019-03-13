



Emergency crews in northern Larimer County responded to a 100-car crash on Interstate 25. The crash happened Wednesday morning as a blizzard was taking shape right over Colorado.

Crews from Larimer and Weld Counties as well as Wyoming helped in the response.

Amazingly, injuries only range from minor to serious levels.

Wellington Fire Protection District says they arrived to find a six-vehicle crash which then grew because of poor road conditions.

The interstate remains closed Wednesday night all the way to the Wyoming state line.