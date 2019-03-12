DENVER (CBS4)– United Airlines is testing a new tool at Denver International Airport. The tool is designed to make sure customers don’t miss their connecting flights.

United is using new software to help employees decide whether to hold a flight.

The airline says the program only has a minimum impact on passengers. That’s because airlines typically only hold planes that will still arrive on time even if it departs a little late.

United says the program has already saved thousands of connections. The plan is to roll out the tool in other airports later this year.