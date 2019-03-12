SCHOOL CLOSINGSBlizzard Warning Leads To Colorado School Closures
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    7:00 PMNCIS
    8:00 PMFBI
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver News, DIA, United Airlines

DENVER (CBS4)– United Airlines is testing a new tool at Denver International Airport. The tool is designed to make sure customers don’t miss their connecting flights.

United is using new software to help employees decide whether to hold a flight.

(credit: CNN)

The airline says the program only has a minimum impact on passengers. That’s because airlines typically only hold planes that will still arrive on time even if it departs a little late.

United says the program has already saved thousands of connections. The plan is to roll out the tool in other airports later this year.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s