TWIN LAKES, Colo. (CBS4) – A wall of broken trees, rocks and snow covered a 100-yard section of Highway 82 in Lake County. The natural slide left some people stuck on the other side Saturday, and in need of volunteers to deliver supplies.

Tuesday, crews managed to clear the lanes of the highway, but power was knocked out and the threat of more slides continues.

Lake County’s newly-sworn-in undersheriff, David Gaskill, moved to the mountains from southeastern Colorado. Seeing the destruction an avalanche can bring was a first for him.

“You can see there’s fairly big trees up here in the avalanche. It just snapped them,” he said.

The slide left six homes cut off from supplies so volunteers with Lake County Search and Rescue were working around the clock to make sure those residents had what they needed to hunker down until the road was clear.

Avalanche danger remains in the high country with another round of heavy snow hitting the region Wednesday.