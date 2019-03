AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police are asking for the public’s help locating two girls who have gone missing and are considered at risk. Both are without their medications.

The girls were last seen in the area of East Quincy Avenue and South Chambers Road.

Amaya is 14 and is 5-foot-3. She had her skateboard with her and was wearing a red hoodie and black pants.

Carla is 11 and is 5-foot-6. She had her skates with her and was wearing black pants and a blue hoodie.