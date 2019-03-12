



Jeffco Open Space is accepting applications for their Trail Stewardship Team. The Trails Stewardship Team (TST) of Jeffco Open Space is a fun program that employs youth for trail maintenance and natural resource restoration of parks.

“I really love being outside and getting the chance to work on the trails… it’s a lot of hard work but it’s a lot of fun,” said Kaleena Davis, a senior at Ralston Valley High School.

Team members help maintain and improve natural surface trails, mitigate noxious weeds, and restore natural areas. TST employs 80 youth each summer, placed into crews of eight to 10 team members, supervised by adult Crew Leaders.

This year’s TST Crew Members will join over 3,000 alumni for a program that has been happening since 1975.

“With the huge influx of people coming to Colorado, especially the Jeffco area, these trails are seeing more traffic than they’ve ever have,” said team member Mason Parks.

The program not only helped Mason find a summer job, but a career path. Mason is a freshman at Metro State University and plans on going into the recreation field.

“It gave me an idea that it’s something I truly enjoy doing, and I could see myself doing for a long time,” he told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

Applications are currently available online for the 2019 Jeffco Open Space Trail Stewardship Team for Jefferson County youth ages 14-18 years. The hourly wage for Crew Members is $11.10. Applications are due on March 31, 2019.

Minimum Crew Member Qualifications

Jefferson County resident

Age 14 through 18 on June 4, 2019

Available to work from June 11 to July 25, 2019, Tuesday through Thursday, with no more than two absences

Able to legally work in the United States

Be able to provide and carry all personal gear, as well as tools and equipment, to and from the job sites

For more information and to apply, visit www.jeffco.us/3327/Trail-Stewardship-Team.