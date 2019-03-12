SCHOOL CLOSINGSBlizzard Warning Leads To Colorado School Closures
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Snarf’s Sandwiches is moving its flagship store in Boulder. It is the second time the sandwich shop has had to move since the company was founded.

(credit: Snarf’s)

The original Snarf’s location in Boulder closed in 2007 because the land was sold to a developer. Now, the current location will also close because the property will be developed into condominiums.

(credit: Snarf’s)

The last day of business at the location at the Pearl Street Studios will be March 27.

Snarf’s said it is working hard to find a new place in downtown Boulder. There are still three other locations in Boulder, along with locations along the Front Range.

