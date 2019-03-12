WEATHER ALERTHistoric Colorado storm brings rain tonight, heavy snow Wednesday
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By Michael Spencer


Former CSU Rams wide receiver Olabisi Johnson joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer for Xfinity Monday Live at the ViewHouse Centennial this week.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Olabisi Johnson was in Indianapolis at the NFL Combine just two weeks ago.

Wide receiver Olabisi Johnson of the Colorado State Rams goes up for a catch in the end zone on Sept. 17, 2016 in Fort Collins. (credit: Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

“It was amazing. That’s something you watch as a kid dreaming about ‘Hey, I’m going to go to the Combine one day,’” said Johnson about the experience.

“It was a rush of emotions. I was nervous for sure, but at the end of the day it was good.”

Just a few days after working out in Indianapolis, Johnson participated in CSU’s Pro Day.

“It was a quick turnaround,” said Johnson. “I just wanted to prove to scouts that I’m a consistent receiver. They saw me run the routes that I ran at the Combine, and I just wanted to go out there and do it again.”

(credit: CBS)

Johnson ran a 4.51 40 yard dash and registered 38 inches in the vertical jump.

Johnson will remain in Fort Collins to work out prior to the NFL Draft, which begins on April 25.

Michael Spencer

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s