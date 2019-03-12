



Former CSU Rams wide receiver Olabisi Johnson joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer for Xfinity Monday Live at the ViewHouse Centennial this week.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Olabisi Johnson was in Indianapolis at the NFL Combine just two weeks ago.

“It was amazing. That’s something you watch as a kid dreaming about ‘Hey, I’m going to go to the Combine one day,’” said Johnson about the experience.

“It was a rush of emotions. I was nervous for sure, but at the end of the day it was good.”

Just a few days after working out in Indianapolis, Johnson participated in CSU’s Pro Day.

“It was a quick turnaround,” said Johnson. “I just wanted to prove to scouts that I’m a consistent receiver. They saw me run the routes that I ran at the Combine, and I just wanted to go out there and do it again.”

Johnson ran a 4.51 40 yard dash and registered 38 inches in the vertical jump.

Johnson will remain in Fort Collins to work out prior to the NFL Draft, which begins on April 25.