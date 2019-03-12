DENVER (CBS4) – Former Broncos center Matt Paradis is headed to play for the Carolina Panthers. Paradis started 57 consecutive games for the Broncos from 2015-2018, but was hurt in Denver’s Week 9 game against the Houston Texans.

Injury concerns were a reason why the Broncos decided to move on. His new deal in Carolina is for three seasons and is worth $27 million.

Connor McGovern is the likely candidate to replace Paradis in the starting lineup. The Broncos drafted McGovern in the 5th round of the 2016 draft.