By Douglas Hoffacker

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– A large fire heavily damaged a self-storage facility on the south side of Loveland Tuesday morning. Flames were shooting through the roof and three neighboring fire departments were brought in to help get it under control.

(credit: Loveland Fire Rescue Authority)

Loveland Fire Authority says the fire broke out at the Firehouse Storage on South Lincoln Avenue around 3 a.m. The building contains 54 storage units. The contents of about 20 units were destroyed in the fire.

(credit: Loveland Fire Rescue Authority)

The fire department is working with the business owners to notify people who are renting the impacted units. Investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire.

(credit: Loveland Fire Rescue Authority)

