COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The government is facing a lawsuit over water contamination in Colorado Springs. The contamination came from firefighting foam used at Peterson Air Force Base.

Peterson Air Force Base (credit: CBS)

The Security Water District and the owner of Venetucci Farms filed the lawsuit.

They claim the Air Force broke military policies while using and disposing the foam. It ended up getting into the Widefield aquifer, which plaintiffs say tainted the water.

(credit: CBS)

Those plaintiffs are suing for $18 million. The Air Force says it has no authorities to reimburse them for money spent.

