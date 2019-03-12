



– Strike votes for King Soopers employees have been scheduled for later this week. United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 will vote on whether to strike on Thursday and Friday.

Negotiations abruptly ended on Thursday night between the parent company, Kroger, and UFCW Local 7 Union.

The union represents about 12,000 King Soopers and City Market employees. Both parties have been trying to agree on a new union contract since December; thus far, nothing has worked.

The union claims Kroger is depriving about half of their employees of pay raises over the next three years, fewer full-time jobs, and reduced income for about 10,000 Colorado seniors.