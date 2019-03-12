Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Strike votes for King Soopers employees have been scheduled for later this week. United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 will vote on whether to strike on Thursday and Friday.
DENVER (CBS4)– Strike votes for King Soopers employees have been scheduled for later this week. United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 will vote on whether to strike on Thursday and Friday.
Negotiations abruptly ended on Thursday night between the parent company, Kroger, and UFCW Local 7 Union.
The union represents about 12,000 King Soopers and City Market employees. Both parties have been trying to agree on a new union contract since December; thus far, nothing has worked.
RELATED: King Soopers Shoppers May Have To Cross Picket Lines
The union claims Kroger is depriving about half of their employees of pay raises over the next three years, fewer full-time jobs, and reduced income for about 10,000 Colorado seniors.