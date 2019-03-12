



DENVER (CBS4)– Drivers who renewed their vehicle registration in December 2018 may have been overcharged at the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles. Three months later, the state has decided how it will issue refunds.

The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles accidentally overcharged anyone renewing their cars with model years 2010, and 2014-2018 with registration that expired in December 2018. The DMV says 51,098 owners were affected.

Refund checks will be sent in the mail over the next few weeks. Those who have already received a refund from their county or those who paid the correct, adjusted amount will not receive a check.

The error, caused by a computer glitch, was initially caught by a county employee who notified the DMV.

Sarah Werner, communications specialist for the Department of Motor Vehicles, says the amount of refund varies.

“Anywhere from about $50 to $120 is probably the average, but again there are outliers on either side of that,” said Werner.

“The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles is committed to accuracy in all tax and fee calculations. In this case, that did not happen,” said Colorado DMV Senior Director Mike Dixon. “We apologize for this error and are committed to making sure that affected residents receive a refund for any overpayment. Additionally, we have corrected our computer system to ensure that this issue does not happen again.”

LINK: colorado.gov/dmv/overpayment-refunds