BLIZZARD WARNINGHistoric Colorado storm brings rain, heavy snow, hurricane-force wind
Filed Under:Denver News, Denver Solid Waste Department

DENVER (CBS4)– A waste management employee was struck by a trash truck on Tuesday morning. The driver has been cited with careless driving resulting in injury.

The trash truck struck the pedestrian in the parking lot of the Denver Solid Waste Management facility at 5440 N. Roslyn Street.

Denver police say the pedestrian, a Denver Solid Waste Management employee, was walking in the parking lot when he was struck by the truck. He was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

(credit: CBS)

Neither the driver nor employee has been identified.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s