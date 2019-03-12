Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– A waste management employee was struck by a trash truck on Tuesday morning. The driver has been cited with careless driving resulting in injury.
The trash truck struck the pedestrian in the parking lot of the Denver Solid Waste Management facility at 5440 N. Roslyn Street.
Denver police say the pedestrian, a Denver Solid Waste Management employee, was walking in the parking lot when he was struck by the truck. He was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.
Neither the driver nor employee has been identified.