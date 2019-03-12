DENVER (CBS4)– A waste management employee was struck by a trash truck on Tuesday morning. The driver has been cited with careless driving resulting in injury.

The trash truck struck the pedestrian in the parking lot of the Denver Solid Waste Management facility at 5440 N. Roslyn Street.

#HeadsUp: Officers are investigating an auto/pedestrian crash involving a city trash truck in the 5400 block of Roslyn St. The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. pic.twitter.com/nGyVT5nZEN — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 12, 2019

Denver police say the pedestrian, a Denver Solid Waste Management employee, was walking in the parking lot when he was struck by the truck. He was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

Neither the driver nor employee has been identified.