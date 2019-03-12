DENVER (CBS4)– A Denver man is among the 157 victims killed in the plane crash Sunday in Ethiopia. Darcy Belanger was on a charity mission to Africa when the plane crashed.

Belanger was an executive with PCL Construction. According to the Edmonton-based company, Belanger was on a mission to address hunger and poverty.

He was also director of strategic initiatives and a founding member of the organization known as Parvati.org. He was headed the United Nations Environment Assembly in Kenya to meet with environmental ministers.

The Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 plane crashed shortly after takeoff outside Addis Ababa, killing all 157 people on board. Five months earlier, a similar Indonesian Lion Air jet plunged into the ocean, killing 189.

Several nations, but not the United States, have grounded the Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft following Sunday’s crash in Ethiopia.