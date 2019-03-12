WEATHER ALERTHistoric Colorado storm brings rain tonight, heavy snow Wednesday
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Darcy Belanger, Denver News

DENVER (CBS4)– A Denver man is among the 157 victims killed in the plane crash Sunday in Ethiopia. Darcy Belanger was on a charity mission to Africa when the plane crashed.

Belanger was an executive with PCL Construction. According to the Edmonton-based company, Belanger was on a mission to address hunger and poverty.

Darcy Belanger (credit: Parvati.org)

He was also director of strategic initiatives and a founding member of the organization known as Parvati.org. He was headed the United Nations Environment Assembly in Kenya to meet with environmental ministers.

The Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 plane crashed shortly after takeoff outside Addis Ababa, killing all 157 people on board. Five months earlier, a similar Indonesian Lion Air jet plunged into the ocean, killing 189.

Several nations, but not the United States, have grounded the Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft following Sunday’s crash in Ethiopia.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s