By Michael Spencer

DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos cornerback Bradley Roby has agreed to a one-year $10 million deal with the Houston Texans. Roby, who was a 2014 first-round draft pick, has played his entire career in Denver.

Bradley Roby at Arrowhead Stadium on Oct. 28, 2018. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

The Broncos agreed to terms with CB Kareem Jackson on Monday night. Jackson will replace Roby as the Broncos number two cornerback.

(credit: CBS)

During the 2018 season Roby had 50 tackles and 1 interception in 15 games with the Broncos. Jackson had 87 tackles and two interceptions in 16 games for the Texans.

Jackson was also credited with 17 passes defended, tied for 3rd in the NFL, while Roby was credited with 12.

