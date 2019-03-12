



When the weather changes, many of us often say we “feel it in our bones.” It can be especially true with big drops in pressure that cause body aches and pains, and in some cases migraines.

Some research also shows such pressure changes can also lead to early baby deliveries. For a young family in Aurora, that’s a welcome idea.

“My due date is the 23rd, so next Saturday,” Anyssia LeFebre said.

Anyssia is anxiously awaiting her next bundle of joy – a baby boy – to join her husband, Ryan, 4-year-old daughter Maeva, and 2-year-old son Lennox.

“We’re excited to just kind of have the caboose, finally,” she told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann.

That family of five train, however, could be arriving sooner than expected.

“I remember when we were in the hospital with Lennox last time that nurses were saying there was a storm around the same time, and they have women that come in early,” Anyssia said. “They say [the drop in pressure] can affect your pain levels, so that doesn’t sound good.”

According to some medical studies, weather changes can influence labor pains and induce delivery. With historically low barometric pressure moving into the metro area, Mother Nature could send the expectant mother into early delivery.

“That could be exciting,” Anyssia said with a big smile. “We’re feeling lots of contractions.”

Proud Papa Ryan said he wouldn’t mind the weather giving his wife an extra push to bring his second son, Saxon, into the world.

“Hopefully that low pushes the baby right out,” he said. “I was born in a blizzard, so it would be kind of fun to have my other son be born in a blizzard.”

So, just in case, Anyssia is packed and ready for a trip to the hospital.

“I’ve got little boy outfits for him to come home in,” she explained as she looked through her small suitcase.

No matter when Saxon arrives, the growing family is excited for another baby…*weather* or not the winter storm helps make it happen.

“I guess we’ll see tomorrow,” Anyssia said with a laugh.

To be clear, there is no firm scientific evidence that weather changes, specifically pressure changes, causes early labor or delivery. Rather studies have concluded there is a link between the two.

