Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top dessert hot spots in Denver, using both Yelp data and our own sugary ingredients to produce a list of where to fulfill your urges.

Little Man Ice Cream

Topping the list is Little Man Ice Cream. Located at 2620 16th St. in Highland, the spot to score ice cream, frozen yogurt and more is the most popular dessert spot in Denver, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,873 reviews on Yelp.

The Rolling Pin Bakeshop

Next up is Five Points’s The Rolling Pin Bakeshop, situated at 2716 Welton St. With five stars out of 307 reviews on Yelp, the bakery, breakfast and brunch spot, serving coffee, pastries and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

Vesta

LoDo’s Vesta, located at 1822 Blake St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the wine bar and New American spot, which offers desserts and more, 4.5 stars out of 888 reviews.

Sweet Action Ice Cream

Sweet Action Ice Cream, a spot to score ice cream, frozen yogurt and more in Speer, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 881 Yelp reviews. Head over to 52 Broadway to see for yourself.

Voodoo Doughnut

And then there’s Voodoo Doughnut, a Cheesman Park favorite with four stars out of 1,630 reviews. Stop by 1520 E. Colfax Ave. to hit up the bakery, which offers doughnuts and more, next time you’re in the mood.

Article provided by Hoodline.