HINSDALE, Colo. (CBS4)– A sheriff in Colorado and his two daughters are recovering after an avalanche crushed their home in Hinsdale County Tuesday morning. All three were inside the home when the avalanche hit around 6:30 a.m.

The hillside came down off Hinsdale County Road 30. Rescuers found Hinsdale County Sheriff Justin Casey and his two daughters, about an hour after the slide.

One of Sheriff Casey’s daughters was rushed to a hospital in Grand Junction according to the Lake City Silver World newspaper.

The snow slide happened south of Lake City. Rescuers have accounted for everyone involved. County Roads 20 and 30 remain closed.

Emergency responders say the conditions in Hinsdale County are a “fluid situation.”

At least a dozen homes have been urged to voluntarily evacuate along Bluff Street in Lake City and other hillsides. The Lake City Armory has been opened as a shelter to those who must leave their homes.