



– The man shot and killed in a deadly shooting at 15th and Market over the weekend has been identified. Police say Vayron Garcia died in the shooting.

The shooting happened early Sunday morning near the Elevate Smoke Lounge at 15th and Market.

Five people were shot and Garcia, 25, died. The other victims are recovering.

No one has been arrested in the shooting.

Investigators ask for anyone with more information about the shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 720-913-STOP.

Last September, two men were arrested in a shooting at the same intersection.