Filed Under:Denver News, Denver Police


DENVER (CBS4) – The man shot and killed in a deadly shooting at 15th and Market over the weekend has been identified. Police say Vayron Garcia died in the shooting.

(credit: CBS)

The shooting happened early Sunday morning near the Elevate Smoke Lounge at 15th and Market.

(credit: CBS)

Five people were shot and Garcia, 25, died. The other victims are recovering.

No one has been arrested in the shooting.

(credit: CBS)

Investigators ask for anyone with more information about the shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 720-913-STOP.

Last September, two men were arrested in a shooting at the same intersection.

