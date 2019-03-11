Filed Under:DIA, Frontier Airlines, Southwest Airlines, Travel Waivers, United Airlines


DENVER (CBS4) – The threat of a possible blizzard on Wednesday prompted some airlines to offer travel waivers for passengers. United Airlines, Frontier Airlines and Southwest Airlines have their eyes on the next storm system coming toward Colorado.

Long lines at the ticket counter at DIA on Sunday (credit: CBS)

The waivers apply to those traveling on Wednesday when some areas, especially on the Eastern Plains, could see 5-10 inches of snow and 65 mph wind gusts.

The waivers allow passengers to change their flight for no additional charge.

LINKS: United Airlines | Frontier Airlines | Southwest Airlines

