



The threat of a possible blizzard on Wednesday prompted some airlines to offer travel waivers for passengers. United Airlines, Frontier Airlines and Southwest Airlines have their eyes on the next storm system coming toward Colorado.

The waivers apply to those traveling on Wednesday when some areas, especially on the Eastern Plains, could see 5-10 inches of snow and 65 mph wind gusts.

The waivers allow passengers to change their flight for no additional charge.

