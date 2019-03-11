Filed Under:2019 Legislative Session, Jared Polis, Kid Entrepreneurs, Lemonade Stand Permit, State Capitol


DENVER (CBS4)– State lawmakers passed a bill that is designed to help young entrepreneurs. The bill allows them to operate a temporary business, like a lemonade stand, without a license.

(credit: CBS)

A Denver mom pushed for the bill. Police shut down the lemonade stand she had with her kids last summer in the Stapleton neighborhood. It was beside a festival with other vendors also selling lemonade.

(credit: Knowles family)

Sen. Angela Williams sponsored the bill which eliminates permits for kid-owned businesses that operate less than 84 days a year. Those businesses will also need to be located a fair distance from any competition.

(photo credit: Thinkstock)

The bill passed out of the state House on Monday and is headed to Gov. Jared Polis’ desk.

