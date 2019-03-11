



– State lawmakers passed a bill that is designed to help young entrepreneurs. The bill allows them to operate a temporary business, like a lemonade stand, without a license.

A Denver mom pushed for the bill. Police shut down the lemonade stand she had with her kids last summer in the Stapleton neighborhood. It was beside a festival with other vendors also selling lemonade.

Sen. Angela Williams sponsored the bill which eliminates permits for kid-owned businesses that operate less than 84 days a year. Those businesses will also need to be located a fair distance from any competition.

The bill passed out of the state House on Monday and is headed to Gov. Jared Polis’ desk.