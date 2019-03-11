DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos defensive lineman Shelby Harris is in line for a big pay raise. The team placed a 2nd round tender on Harris which means once he signs, he’ll be getting close to a $2.5 million pay raise. Harris made a base salary of $705,000 last season and is now set to make $3.095 million in 2019.

It’s not set in stone that Harris will remain a Bronco. The other 31 NFL teams are allowed to sign Harris to an offer sheet but the Broncos would have five days to match that offer. If Denver chose not to match the offer, they would receive that team’s second round draft pick.

Last season Harris played in all 16 games, registering a career high in tackles with 39. He also added 1.5 sacks. Denver isn’t expected to re-sign Domata Peko so if Harris signs with the Broncos, he could be in line for a much bigger role next year.