



– The musical lineup for Cheyenne Frontier Days 2019 now includes rapper Post Malone. A concert by the man whose real name is Austin Richard Post was added on July 25.

Post Malone performed with the Red Hot Chili Peppers at the Grammy Awards last month.

“We are pleased to be able to bring visitors to Cheyenne who may not have attended Cheyenne Frontier Days before,” said CFD General Chairman Jimmy Dean Siler in a statement.

Tickets for Post Malone’s concert are on sale along with all the other concerts up in Cheyenne this summer. The complete CFD lineup now looks like this:

– July 19: Lady Antebellum with Kelsea Ballerini and Midland

– July 20: Rascal Flatts with Clint Black

– July 21: Josh Turner with Tanya Tucker

– July 24: Miranda Lambert

– July 25: Post Malone

– July 26: Keith Urban

– July 27: Tim McGraw with Devin Dawson

Get more information and get tickets at www.cfdrodeo.com/.

