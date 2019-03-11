



Monarch Mountain officials announced they are extending their season this year. They’re adding two weekends to their season calendar.

The slopes will be open for skiing, snowboarding and tubing April 12-14 and April 19-21.

The mountain has received nearly 250 inches of snow so far. They expect more snow to come from storms in the future.

“It is not often that we have been presented with such an opportunity to continue to share our mountain with those that so want to continue to do so,” according to Randy Stroud, Monarch Mountain’s General Manager.

Closing weekend events will move; Kayaks on Snow will be held on April 20, and The Gunbarrel Challenge will be moved to April 21.

LINK: Monarch Mountain