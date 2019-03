DENVER (CBS4)– Lyft riders in the Denver metro area will be able to see RTD schedules and connections in the ride sharing app. The idea is to help people find the best transportation option for their time and budget.

Lyft says 46 percent of its riders take public transportation once a week. At least 23 percent of riders in Denver use Lyft to go where public transportation doesn’t operate.

The new feature started showing up in the app on Monday.