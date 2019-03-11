



A spree of recent shootings, stabbings and other violent crimes has business owners in the area of 15th and Market Streets in Denver’s Lower Downtown nervous.

The owner of Nallen’s Pub on Market Street is one of them. It may look like you’re in Ireland, but it’s Denver, though not the Denver John Nallen knows.

“This used to be a nice safe spot to hang out. Now you can’t find anybody here after 12 o’clock at night, they’re scared to be here,” he told CBS4’s Rick Sallinger.

Saturday night was a good example why. One person was killed, four wounded in a shooting on the street.

Kelly Brown heard the gunshots from her residence.

“What does that for your sense of security living here?” asked CBS4’s Rick Sallinger.

“To be perfectly honest this is not a block I would go down at night, a weekend night. It’s just off the charts how crazy it gets here,” Brown said.

And this was just the latest incident involving stabbings and multiple shootings in the past few months. There were six people stabbed in August at 14th and Market Streets. Three people were shot on Sept. 16, and two others shot on Sept. 28.

Then last Saturday night another outbreak of gunfire as a hookah lounge became a shelter for bystanders including one of the injured.

Businesses here insist it is safe, during the day.

Mick Major’s store is Evoo Marketplace, a gourmet shop that features oils and balsamic vinegars. He insists during the day it is just fine.

“But anything after 4 or 3 in morning we have some problems that need to be corrected, and that’s when all these activities are happening,” he said.

One club on Market has a sign that bans certain apparel like hoodies and tattoos, not to mention marijuana and guns. Denver police have put in extra portable lights. There are cameras and there’s no parking during late hours.

John Nallen says that part is not necessarily good.

“It kills the business, people can’t park… drive around and looks like the street is dead.”

Whoever was responsible for Saturday’s violence Denver police say is still on the loose.