LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – People living in the Sanderson Creek area of Lakewood sheltered inside their homes Monday morning as a shooter and police exchanged gunfire. Police said they initially arrived to investigate reports to 911 of several gunshots fired near West Jewell Avenue and South Harlan Circle about 8:30 a.m.

Several SWAT teams and other police vehicles gathered outside of a home in that area.

John Kinnamon and his wife, Alicia, live behind the house where the suspect was holed up. Their home was riddled with dozens of bullets.

“Our house took between 30 and 50 rounds. Those windows were completely destroyed, a bullet went through our bathroom,” said John.

He says he and his wife were having their morning coffee when the shots rang out. Bullets went through the bathroom, windows, and even into their microwave. His wife’s face was even cut by flying glass.

“We’re alright, but a bullet missed her face by about five inches. It was very close,” he told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

Police say the suspect was firing shots from inside the home, hitting other homes in the neighborhood. Agents returned fire, hitting him. He continued to elude officers while in a white truck, but he eventually crashed in the back yard of a home near the corner of West Mexico Avenue and South Eaton Street.

Police tweeted they arrested the shooter, an adult male, just before 10:30 a.m. Monday. The suspect is identified as Anthony Lee Montoya, 51. He later died.

Ron Huston lives a few homes down from the Kinnamons and says it’s amazing no one was seriously hurt.

“With that many bullets going through the house and them not to get hit by a bullet… it was a miracle,” Huston told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

Lasley Elementary, Alameda High School and Great Works Montessori Schools were placed in lockout status during the investigation. That lockout was lifted just before 11 a.m.